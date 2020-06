Amenities

Spacious upper unit in the heart of Old Brooklyn - Property Id: 292259



A beautiful property on a very quiet neighborhood.

A very well maintained house. Shared driveway plus street parking. Minutes away from the Zoo. Minutes away from stores.

It is near Henritze Park, Archmere Park and Harmody Park. A MUST SEE HOME

$750 a month tenant pays all utilities water, sewer, gas and electric. $35 application fee for background check and credit check.

Please contact 216 430 9527or email walbores@cox.net for appointment

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292259

No Dogs Allowed



