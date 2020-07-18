1912 East 87th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Welcome home to 1912 East 87th Street! This beautiful home is located in the heart of the Health Tech Corridor on a quiet street with low traffic and plenty of sun. The location is perfect. Your new home is close to school, work, good food and entertainment (Case Western Reserve University, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and more!). Enjoy 3 bedrooms (the master has an en suite -private bath) and 2 1/2 bathrooms. There is also a BONUS ROOM which is perfect as an additional bedroom, study, workout space or even a media room. Don't miss this opportunity!