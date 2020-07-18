All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1912 East 87th St

1912 E 87th St · (216) 526-7473
Location

1912 E 87th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
Hough

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Welcome home to 1912 East 87th Street! This beautiful home is located in the heart of the Health Tech Corridor on a quiet street with low traffic and plenty of sun. The location is perfect. Your new home is close to school, work, good food and entertainment (Case Western Reserve University, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and more!). Enjoy 3 bedrooms (the master has an en suite -private bath) and 2 1/2 bathrooms. There is also a BONUS ROOM which is perfect as an additional bedroom, study, workout space or even a media room. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 East 87th St have any available units?
1912 East 87th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 East 87th St have?
Some of 1912 East 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 East 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
1912 East 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 East 87th St pet-friendly?
No, 1912 East 87th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1912 East 87th St offer parking?
Yes, 1912 East 87th St offers parking.
Does 1912 East 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 East 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 East 87th St have a pool?
No, 1912 East 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 1912 East 87th St have accessible units?
No, 1912 East 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 East 87th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 East 87th St has units with dishwashers.
