32 Apartments For Rent Near University of Akron Main Campus
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
University Park
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Akron
955 Concord Ave
955 Concord Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 955 Concord Ave. This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, new carpeting in bedrooms, basement recently dry-locked.
Highland Square
103 South Portage Path
103 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Classic two bedroom apartment in the heart of Highland Square. It features hardwood floors, original fixtures, and a bright sun room at the front, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room with a window seat and built in shelves.
West Akron
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.
Northwest Akron
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.
North Hill
847 Carlysle St
847 Carlysle Street, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$849
1389 sqft
- Welcome to 847 Carlysle St! Featuring 4 bedrooms, one full bath on second level, very spacious open floor plan, brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted, full clean basement with laundry hookups, inviting front porch, large shaded back yard
East Akron
854 Lovers Lane
854 Lovers Lane, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1122 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 854 Lovers lane. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Akron Ohio. Home includes Brand new refrigerator and stove. All electrical and plumbing has been updated.
Highland Square
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
Highland Square
777 W. Market #2
777 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This modern two bedroom apartment is located in the literal heart of Highland Square in Akron.
Middlebury
439 Margaret
439 Margaret Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedroom 1 bath - Welcome to 439 Margaret. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, two-story home is ready to rent immediately. * Cats and small dogs negotiable * No section 8 * Tenant pays all utilities CALL 330-529-5476 to schedule an appointment.
Middlebury
43-45 Cotter Ave
43 Cotter Ave, Akron, OH
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious efficiency apartment, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This first floor efficiency has two large rooms and full kitchen, included are tons of storage areas in the apartment. Apartment décor neutral in color with some old school charm.
South Akron
321 Cole Avenue
321 Cole Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5899566)
Highland Square
390 Crosby St
390 Crosby Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been well maintained. Fabulous wood floors throughout. Large kitchen with great counter space and kitchen island. Bonus attic room can function as additional entertainment space.
East Akron
509 Alexandar Ave
509 Alexander Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1189 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath - Welcome to this clean and move in ready 3 bedroom house!! This home has a big kitchen with plenty of room for a table.
Lane-Wooster
564 Euclid Ave
564 Euclid Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently remodeled three bedroom home on Euclid Avenue! This home features carpet, fresh paint, and laminate flooring throughout the first floor, a refrigerator and stove in the kitchen, a first floor half-bath, new carpet in the bedrooms, a second
South Akron
292 Nicholas Ct
292 Nicholas Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Spacious garden style apartment set up like townhomes. Each apartment has own large covered front porch and back area. The first floor has nice size living area, dining area, and quaint kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove.
Goodyear Heights
543 Eastland Ave Unit B
543 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy two bedroom unit near the University of Akron - Property Id: 95905 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95905 Property Id 95905 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926538)
University Park
369 Danville Ct
369 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1405 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
University Park
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.
West Akron
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t
North Hill
748 Chalker
748 Chalker Street, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$850
1795 sqft
Only $850 per month for 5 Bedroom & 2 baths - Looking for more room? This house may be exactly what you are looking for! This house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Well maintained and much larger than the 1795 sq ft suggests.
Middlebury
1105 2nd Avenue - 33
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.
Middlebury
167 Chittenden
167 Chittenden Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
First floor semi updated two bedroom unit in a multi unit apartment building. Living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Kitchen has newer flooring, updated cabinets and some parts of unit are freshly painted.
