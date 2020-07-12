102 Apartments for rent in Warehouse District, Cleveland, OH
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
The Hat Factory
1235 West 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Hat Factory in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
408 West Saint Clair Ave
408 West Saint Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1257 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed 2 full bath condo in the ''Grand Arcade''. Live in the Warehouse District and enjoy all the city has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Warehouse District
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1205 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T.
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,730
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1131 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! 1&2 BEDROOM SUITES A modernized Cleveland heirloom in the historic Euclid and Ninth business epicenter. Just a stone’s throw away from the nation’s second largest theatre district.
1403 Lindazzo Ave
1403 Lindazzo Ave, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2099 sqft
Live amongst high rises; be part of the city’s heartbeat in a light-filled corner townhome boasting a unique address! In an urban market filled with small condos, here you have your own space, privacy and comfort starting with an attached (private)
140 Public Sq
140 Public Sq, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1156 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bathroom apartment overlooking Public Square! This delightful apartment is brimming with historic Cleveland charm, and is just waiting for you to move in! The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters,
1237 Washington Ave #1107
1237 Washington Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1158 sqft
Gorgeous 2BD 2BA Condo Located in The Flats - Fully furnished. All appliances included. Great downtown views from Patio. (RLNE5203628)
3002 Franklin Blvd
3002 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available in Mid September! Live, work AND play in this incredible pad in the Hingetown neighborhood of Ohio City. Nestled in just footsteps from Rising Star Coffee, CLE Museum of Art's Transformer Station, JukeBox and the future Church and State.
