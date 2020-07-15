/
Baldwin Wallace
6 Apartments For Rent Near Baldwin Wallace
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Westbridge
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.
102 Yellowstone Ct
102 Yellowstone Ct, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1424 sqft
Rare opportunity in Sandstone Ridge! Fantastic 3 bedroom multi-level townhouse in a great location within an outstanding community.
237 Mulberry St.
237 Mulberry Street, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
237 Mulberry St., Berea - Adorable and spacious cottage home with shared use of 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5920153)
194 East Bridge St
194 East Bridge Street, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Please contact Chrissy Kovanda @ 216-317-3463 / Chrissy@ezsalesteam.com or Justin Campbell @ 216-801-3599 / Justin@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers.
