coventry village
172 Apartments for rent in Coventry Village, Cleveland Heights, OH
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1992 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2768 Lancashire Rd
2768 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Washer and Dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
11 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
861 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and with in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Steps from the RTA bus line. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2970 Edgehill Rd
2970 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Don't miss this large 1,500 square feet side-by-side (per unit) , featuring 3-4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Recently remodeled and move-in ready! A bright living room includes large windows and fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,245 rent / $1,245 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1635 Belmar Rd
1635 Belmar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Random Rd
2017 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2208 Edgewood Rd
2208 Edgewood Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1129 sqft
Down Unit: Hardwood floors throughout. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Bright living room. Dining room off the kitchen with convenient built-in storage. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and tons of cabinet and counter space. Shared basement.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2257 Rexwood
2257 Rexwood Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Renovated two bedroom furnished unit. Full kitchen, wifi and cable included.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2784 Euclid Heights Blvd
2784 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
This furnished unit has central air and thermal windows. A locker/closet is included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2378 Euclid Heights Blvd
2378 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely penthouse unit features 2 floors and 3 balconies.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3238 Oak Rd. (3240)
3238 Oak Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
3238 Oak Rd., Cleveland Heights - Stunning 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit of duplex with 1st and 2nd floors. (RLNE2227968)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont - Down
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1336 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in great Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Just steps from Coventry shopping district; short drive/bus to University Circle. Move-in ready. 1st floor unit features updated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, lots of storage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.
