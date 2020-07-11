24 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH with move-in specials
"All the little kids growing up on the skids are goin' "Cleveland rocks, Cleveland rocks" / Jumpin' gene genies, moody james deanies goin'... / Cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks!" (-Ian Hunter, "Cleveland Rocks")
No single apartment can live up to everyone’s standards of convenience, culture, location and fun. Let the phrase “too good to be true” guide your Cleveland apartment search until you find a place that makes you fall head-over-heals in love. Then you don’t mind the imperfections. Love it or leave it, baby! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cleveland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Cleveland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.