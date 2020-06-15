All apartments in Akron
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:08 AM

631 Merton Ave

631 Merton Avenue · (330) 434-4343
Location

631 Merton Avenue, Akron, OH 44306
East Akron

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard.
It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor is finished, and would make a great 4th bedroom or office.
Rent is $600/month.
Tenant pays all gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.
Tenants must supply their own appliances.
Pets will be accepted with a $100 deposit for a cat, $200 deposit for a dog under 20lbs, and a $300 deposit for a dog over 20lbs.
Security deposit is equal to (1) one month's rent. Water deposit is $200. Tenants must acquire renter's insurance for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Merton Ave have any available units?
631 Merton Ave has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 631 Merton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 Merton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Merton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Merton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 631 Merton Ave offer parking?
No, 631 Merton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 631 Merton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Merton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Merton Ave have a pool?
No, 631 Merton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 Merton Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 Merton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Merton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Merton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Merton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Merton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
