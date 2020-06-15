631 Merton Ave

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard.

It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor is finished, and would make a great 4th bedroom or office.

Rent is $600/month.

Tenant pays all gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.

Tenants must supply their own appliances.

Pets will be accepted with a $100 deposit for a cat, $200 deposit for a dog under 20lbs, and a $300 deposit for a dog over 20lbs.

Security deposit is equal to (1) one month's rent. Water deposit is $200. Tenants must acquire renter's insurance for this property.