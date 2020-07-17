1806 Summit Lake Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable two bedroom home located on the west side of Summit Lake with great lake views. Enjoy the view from heated enclosed front porch. Home also has new carpet in first floor bedroom and living area. Several different ways to set up home. Second carpeted room could be formal dining area or tv room. Kitchen could have second eating area, or a large mudroom, or room to be used as formal dining area. Huge bathroom located on first floor. The second bedroom (which is two connected rooms) could be used as multi bedroom, or office and bedroom. Use your creativity to set this house up to fit your needs. Beautifully landscaped front yard, large back yard, gardening areas available if wanted, one car garage, and long pave driveway to fit more than one car. Professionally managed, $35 application fee per adult, online applications.