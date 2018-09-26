Georgia Off-Campus Apartments For Rent
Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below
We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Emory Point
Starting at $1,366
Updated 2 hrs ago
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
1 Bedroom
$1,369
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
Featured
Hanover West Peachtree
Starting at $1,600
Updated 2 hrs ago
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
Featured
Generation Atlanta
Starting at $1,660
Updated 2 hrs ago
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
Featured
The Irby
Starting at $1,500
Updated 2 hrs ago
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
$1,580
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
All Colleges and Universities
Armstrong State UniversityAthens Technical CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeAugusta Technical CollegeAugusta UniversityBrenau UniversityChattahoochee Technical CollegeClark Atlanta UniversityCollege of Coastal GeorgiaColumbus State UniversityColumbus Technical CollegeEmory UniversityGeorgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main CampusGeorgia State UniversityKennesaw State UniversityLaGrange CollegeLanier Technical CollegeLife UniversityLuther Rice College & SeminaryMorehouse CollegeOglethorpe UniversitySavannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaValdosta State University