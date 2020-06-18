98 Thayer Street

Amenities

hardwood floors bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful 2 Bed, 1 Bath Now Available in Inwood + Offering 1 Month Free!



Secure your new home at 2-12 Seaman Ave, the most convenient apartments in The Bronx. These apartments capture the historic character of The Bronx neighborhood. All apartments feature a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout .



Ideally situated in the heart of Inwood, this lovely building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at CHOCnyc and then head to Mamasushi for lunch. End your night with dinner overlooking the water at The Hudson. Top off your night with drinks at Inwood Bar & Grill. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Rite Aid on Broadway. This building is also located steps from both Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tyron Park and just one short block from the Dyckman Avenue A train stop.



No matter your need with availability ranging from studios to 2 bedroom options! 2-12 Seaman Avenue can be your perfect place to call home.



-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease



Equal Housing Opportunity