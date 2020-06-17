Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

94 Seventh Avenue Prime retail space. Vanilla box condition. Not vented. All uses considered. On Seventh Avenue with incredible visibility in Chelsea. Just blocks away from the Highline, West Village, Greenwich Village and Flatiron. Neighbors include Starbucks, Mattress Firm, William Sonoma, Safavieh, EQ3 and Duane Reade HIGHLIGHT - Heavy foot traffic. Close proximity to 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, F, M, L and PATH trains. LOCATION West side of Seventh Avenue between West 15th and West 16th Streets APPROXIMATE SIZE 1,250 SF plus full size lower level POSSESSION Currently vacant and available for occupancy FRONTAGE 26 Feet on Seventh Avenue NEIGHBORS Mattress Firm, Yannis Coffee, Safavieh, William Sonoma, EQ3, Cafeteria, Wells Fargo COMMENTS On the Avenue with incredible visibility in Chelsea. Just blocks away from the West Village, Greenwich Village and Flatiron Call/e-mail for more information about 94 Seventh Avenue today.