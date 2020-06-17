All apartments in New York
Find more places like 94 Seventh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
94 Seventh Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

94 Seventh Avenue

94 7th Avenue · (646) 823-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

94 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL GROUND FLOOR · Avail. now

$21,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
94 Seventh Avenue Prime retail space. Vanilla box condition. Not vented. All uses considered. On Seventh Avenue with incredible visibility in Chelsea. Just blocks away from the Highline, West Village, Greenwich Village and Flatiron. Neighbors include Starbucks, Mattress Firm, William Sonoma, Safavieh, EQ3 and Duane Reade HIGHLIGHT - Heavy foot traffic. Close proximity to 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, F, M, L and PATH trains. LOCATION West side of Seventh Avenue between West 15th and West 16th Streets APPROXIMATE SIZE 1,250 SF plus full size lower level POSSESSION Currently vacant and available for occupancy FRONTAGE 26 Feet on Seventh Avenue NEIGHBORS Mattress Firm, Yannis Coffee, Safavieh, William Sonoma, EQ3, Cafeteria, Wells Fargo COMMENTS On the Avenue with incredible visibility in Chelsea. Just blocks away from the West Village, Greenwich Village and Flatiron Call/e-mail for more information about 94 Seventh Avenue today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
94 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $21,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 94 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
94 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 94 Seventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 94 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 94 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 94 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 94 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 94 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 94 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Seventh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Seventh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 94 Seventh Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity