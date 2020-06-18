All apartments in New York
92 HORATIO ST.
92 HORATIO ST.

92 Horatio Street · (212) 344-9199
92 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
lobby
Available for January 1 move in. No board approval.A marvelous King size one bedroom apartment located in an elevator building on a charming tree-lined quiet street at the heart of the coveted West Village. This lovely bright apartment has a generously sized living room that features dark hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a rare opportunity to enjoy a working fire place. The master bedroom will fit a king size bed with room for additional furniture and a spacious walk in closet. The separate kitchen features granite counter top, modern chic cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and microwave.92 Horatio Street is a pre-war cooperative elevator building with a newly renovated lobby and hallway. There is a live-in super and central laundry in the basement. Conveniently located within walking distance to all transportation including 1, 2 & 3, A, C & E and L subway lines. It's located near the Meatpacking District and surrounded by boutiques, fine dining and close by the entrance to the High Line Park, Hudson River Park and the new Whitney Museum. magnum82410

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 92 HORATIO ST. have any available units?
92 HORATIO ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 HORATIO ST. have?
Some of 92 HORATIO ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 HORATIO ST. currently offering any rent specials?
92 HORATIO ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 HORATIO ST. pet-friendly?
No, 92 HORATIO ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 92 HORATIO ST. offer parking?
No, 92 HORATIO ST. does not offer parking.
Does 92 HORATIO ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 HORATIO ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 HORATIO ST. have a pool?
No, 92 HORATIO ST. does not have a pool.
Does 92 HORATIO ST. have accessible units?
No, 92 HORATIO ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 92 HORATIO ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 HORATIO ST. has units with dishwashers.
