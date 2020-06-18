92 HORATIO ST.

Amenities

Available for January 1 move in. No board approval.A marvelous King size one bedroom apartment located in an elevator building on a charming tree-lined quiet street at the heart of the coveted West Village. This lovely bright apartment has a generously sized living room that features dark hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a rare opportunity to enjoy a working fire place. The master bedroom will fit a king size bed with room for additional furniture and a spacious walk in closet. The separate kitchen features granite counter top, modern chic cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and microwave.92 Horatio Street is a pre-war cooperative elevator building with a newly renovated lobby and hallway. There is a live-in super and central laundry in the basement. Conveniently located within walking distance to all transportation including 1, 2 & 3, A, C & E and L subway lines. It's located near the Meatpacking District and surrounded by boutiques, fine dining and close by the entrance to the High Line Park, Hudson River Park and the new Whitney Museum. magnum82410