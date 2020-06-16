905 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry bike storage

Enjoy living in this beautiful grand prewar home, featuring two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a staff room (3rd bedroom), formal dining room and large living room. The renovated windowed kitchen features wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is additional space to create a home office or den and a washer/dryer has been installed in the staff room. Classic prewar details include high ceilings, crown and baseboard moldings, herringbone floors, French doors and a beautiful decorative fireplace. Situated peacefully near Riverside Park, this prewar condominium building with European-inspired elegance has a full time doorman, live-in superintendent, bike room, laundry room and large roof deck. Located just two blocks from the subway and in close proximity to Columbia University, the Columbus Square retail shopping complex, Whole Foods, and the best the Upper West Side has to offer.