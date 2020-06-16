All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

905 West End Avenue

905 West End Avenue · (212) 588-5603
Location

905 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Enjoy living in this beautiful grand prewar home, featuring two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a staff room (3rd bedroom), formal dining room and large living room. The renovated windowed kitchen features wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is additional space to create a home office or den and a washer/dryer has been installed in the staff room. Classic prewar details include high ceilings, crown and baseboard moldings, herringbone floors, French doors and a beautiful decorative fireplace. Situated peacefully near Riverside Park, this prewar condominium building with European-inspired elegance has a full time doorman, live-in superintendent, bike room, laundry room and large roof deck. Located just two blocks from the subway and in close proximity to Columbia University, the Columbus Square retail shopping complex, Whole Foods, and the best the Upper West Side has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 West End Avenue have any available units?
905 West End Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 West End Avenue have?
Some of 905 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 905 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 905 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 905 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 905 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
