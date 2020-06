Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

TOWNHOUSE LIVING--One Bedroom in an Elevator Townhouse located between 5th & Madison Avenues on a Beautiful Tree-Lined Street. A separate Windowed Kitchen and a very Spacious Living Area with Original Hardwood Floors where one can create a spacious Living/Dining Area. East 74th Street of course has Central Park in your sight and Wonderful Shopping along Madison Avenue. Sorry No Washer/Dryer in the Building. Call or email for immediate appointments!