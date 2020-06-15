9 East 124th Street

Amenities

Renovated two bedroom apartment right across from Marcus Garvey park!The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets, and granite countertops. The apartment has a video intercom system with day/night features. The building even has a laundry room!Just in front of the building is Marcus Garvey Park where you can take a stroll, swim or enjoy concerts in the park's amphitheater. Right around the corner from 125th Street, this apartment has plenty of nearby attractions! Enjoy delicious food from Sister's Caribbean Cuisine, Red Rooster, BLVD Bistro and the neighborhoods best wine bar, Barawine.Nearby trains include the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.