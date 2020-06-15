All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

9 East 124th Street

9 East 124th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

9 East 124th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Renovated two bedroom apartment right across from Marcus Garvey park!The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets, and granite countertops. The apartment has a video intercom system with day/night features. The building even has a laundry room!Just in front of the building is Marcus Garvey Park where you can take a stroll, swim or enjoy concerts in the park's amphitheater. Right around the corner from 125th Street, this apartment has plenty of nearby attractions! Enjoy delicious food from Sister's Caribbean Cuisine, Red Rooster, BLVD Bistro and the neighborhoods best wine bar, Barawine.Nearby trains include the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 East 124th Street have any available units?
9 East 124th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 East 124th Street have?
Some of 9 East 124th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 East 124th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 East 124th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 East 124th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 East 124th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 9 East 124th Street offer parking?
No, 9 East 124th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 East 124th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 East 124th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 East 124th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9 East 124th Street has a pool.
Does 9 East 124th Street have accessible units?
No, 9 East 124th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 East 124th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 East 124th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
