Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

89 Christopher Street

89 Christopher Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

89 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$3,333

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment located in the West Village only a short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. This apartment has been recently renovated. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and each bedroom contains a closet.

Apartment situated directly on Christopher Street foot steps away from all public transportation with countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby. This is a highly sought after location in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods.

Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including Fat Cat, Agave, The Garret, Jeffrey's Grocery, Smalls Jazz Club, Big Gay Ice Cream Shop, Boucherie and so much more!

*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $4,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Christopher Street have any available units?
89 Christopher Street has a unit available for $3,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Christopher Street have?
Some of 89 Christopher Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
89 Christopher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Christopher Street is pet friendly.
Does 89 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 89 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 89 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Christopher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 89 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 89 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 89 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Christopher Street has units with dishwashers.
