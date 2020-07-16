89 Christopher Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment located in the West Village only a short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. This apartment has been recently renovated. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and each bedroom contains a closet.



Apartment situated directly on Christopher Street foot steps away from all public transportation with countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby. This is a highly sought after location in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods.



Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including Fat Cat, Agave, The Garret, Jeffrey's Grocery, Smalls Jazz Club, Big Gay Ice Cream Shop, Boucherie and so much more!



*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $4,000.



,2br