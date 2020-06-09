88 Charles Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage hot tub

A lovely serene oasis situated on Charles Street on one of the most coveted blocks in the heart of the West Village. This charming, light-filled one bedroom co-op apartment with tree-top views, features classic pre-war details such as exposed brick, high ceilings and hardwood floors as well as new windows throughout. With stainless steel counters and backsplash, the updated kitchen includes a dishwasher, washer/dryer, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry and storage. The bright and spacious living room provides generous entertaining space and includes a custom built-out desk/home office. The bedroom is large enough for a queen-sized bed with beautiful western light. With dual-affixed doors, the hallway doubles as a private dressing area with additional storage. The pristine, renovated, windowed bath includes a spa-like shower. Close to all transportation, restaurants and shopping, it is pet friendly, has bike storage and a new virtual intercom system.