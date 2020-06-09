88 Charles Street

Amenities
A lovely serene oasis situated on Charles Street on one of the most coveted blocks in the heart of the West Village. This charming, light-filled one bedroom co-op apartment with tree-top views, features classic pre-war details such as exposed brick, high ceilings and hardwood floors as well as new windows throughout. With stainless steel counters and backsplash, the updated kitchen includes a dishwasher, washer/dryer, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry and storage. The bright and spacious living room provides generous entertaining space and includes a custom built-out desk/home office. The bedroom is large enough for a queen-sized bed with beautiful western light. With dual-affixed doors, the hallway doubles as a private dressing area with additional storage. The pristine, renovated, windowed bath includes a spa-like shower. Close to all transportation, restaurants and shopping, it is pet friendly, has bike storage and a new virtual intercom system.