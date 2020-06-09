All apartments in New York
Find more places like 88 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
88 Charles Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

88 Charles Street

88 Charles Street · (212) 585-4532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

88 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
hot tub
A lovely serene oasis situated on Charles Street on one of the most coveted blocks in the heart of the West Village. This charming, light-filled one bedroom co-op apartment with tree-top views, features classic pre-war details such as exposed brick, high ceilings and hardwood floors as well as new windows throughout. With stainless steel counters and backsplash, the updated kitchen includes a dishwasher, washer/dryer, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry and storage. The bright and spacious living room provides generous entertaining space and includes a custom built-out desk/home office. The bedroom is large enough for a queen-sized bed with beautiful western light. With dual-affixed doors, the hallway doubles as a private dressing area with additional storage. The pristine, renovated, windowed bath includes a spa-like shower. Close to all transportation, restaurants and shopping, it is pet friendly, has bike storage and a new virtual intercom system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Charles Street have any available units?
88 Charles Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Charles Street have?
Some of 88 Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Charles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Charles Street is pet friendly.
Does 88 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 88 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 88 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 88 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Charles Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 88 Charles Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity