Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

837 11th Ave

837 11th Ave · (718) 737-4427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

837 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Amazing 2 bedroom apartment (flex) in a Brand New Development, Condo Finishes, Washer Dryer In Unit, Floor to Ceiling windows, super sunny, lots of closets. stainless steal appliances, dont miss it. will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 11th Ave have any available units?
837 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 11th Ave have?
Some of 837 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
837 11th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 837 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 837 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 837 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 837 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 837 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 837 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 837 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 837 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.
