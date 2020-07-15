825 West End Avenue

Amenities

RIVER VIEWS, GRAND SPACE AND LIVE-IN CLOSETS are just the beginning of this gorgeous prewar apartment in an elegant Emery Roth designed building. This home retains much of the original prewar detail including double herringbone floors and beamed ceilings, while being brought into the 21st century with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and a 5 burner range.The gracious layout features a large classic entry gallery, oversized rooms and closets beyond compare. The large dining area is designed for formal dining and everyday meals. There is a south exposure with gorgeous Hudson River views from both the living room and master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom faces north with lots of sky and great light. 825 West End Ave is a full service building, constructed in 1927 with a stately lobby and 2 elevator banks.Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Kv61WLwfXgALL OPEN HOUSES ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENTS TO SCHEDULE.