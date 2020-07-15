All apartments in New York
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:47 PM

825 West End Avenue

825 West End Avenue · (212) 875-2942
Location

825 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14E · Avail. now

$6,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
lobby
RIVER VIEWS, GRAND SPACE AND LIVE-IN CLOSETS are just the beginning of this gorgeous prewar apartment in an elegant Emery Roth designed building. This home retains much of the original prewar detail including double herringbone floors and beamed ceilings, while being brought into the 21st century with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and a 5 burner range.The gracious layout features a large classic entry gallery, oversized rooms and closets beyond compare. The large dining area is designed for formal dining and everyday meals. There is a south exposure with gorgeous Hudson River views from both the living room and master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom faces north with lots of sky and great light. 825 West End Ave is a full service building, constructed in 1927 with a stately lobby and 2 elevator banks.Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Kv61WLwfXgALL OPEN HOUSES ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENTS TO SCHEDULE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 West End Avenue have any available units?
825 West End Avenue has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 West End Avenue have?
Some of 825 West End Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 825 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 825 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 825 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 825 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
