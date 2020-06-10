All apartments in New York
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

80 Chambers Street

80 Chambers Street · (646) 340-7171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
elevator
gym
lobby
media room
Tower 270 is an established condominium in Tribeca. White glove service includes live-in super, doorperson, concierge and porter staff. The building features an Art Deco lobby, three high speed elevators and separate freight elevator with freight loading dock, three gyms, children's playroom, media room, conference room and a magnificent common roof deck with breathtaking views of East & Hudson Rivers.Spacious and bright prewar loft one bedroom located in one of Tribeca's prestigious full service condominium. lsr258214

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Chambers Street have any available units?
80 Chambers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Chambers Street have?
Some of 80 Chambers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
80 Chambers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 80 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 80 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 80 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Chambers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 80 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 80 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 80 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Chambers Street has units with dishwashers.
