80 Chambers Street

Amenities
Tower 270 is an established condominium in Tribeca. White glove service includes live-in super, doorperson, concierge and porter staff. The building features an Art Deco lobby, three high speed elevators and separate freight elevator with freight loading dock, three gyms, children's playroom, media room, conference room and a magnificent common roof deck with breathtaking views of East & Hudson Rivers.Spacious and bright prewar loft one bedroom located in one of Tribeca's prestigious full service condominium. lsr258214