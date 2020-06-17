All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

775 Columbus Ave

775 Columbus Avenue · (917) 293-9290
Location

775 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $3033 · Avail. now

$3,033

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
valet service
Lushus Studio With Great Views & High Ceilings - Property Id: 263176

Net effective rent based on a 12 month term. Gross rent $3165

Five gleaming glass towers rise above the humming streets of the Upper West Side. Epitomizing luxurious, modern elegance in one of the most sought after and timeless neighborhoods in New York City, These luxury apartments feature stunning ceiling-to-floor windows with views to match, delightful third floor outdoor gardens, and a wealth of thoughtful amenities and superior personal service. Columbus Square is both refuge and resort complete with rooftop lounge, new state-of-the-art fitness center, gorgeous lap pool, concierge and valet services, and 24/7 door attendants. Columbus Squareredefining the meaning of home in the heart of Manhattan. What's more, when you choose to rent one of our apartments, you enjoy the benefits of a no-fee apartment search. Come see for yourself by scheduling an appointment today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263176
Property Id 263176

(RLNE5707138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

