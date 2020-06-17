775 Columbus Ave

Amenities

Net effective rent based on a 12 month term. Gross rent $3165



Five gleaming glass towers rise above the humming streets of the Upper West Side. Epitomizing luxurious, modern elegance in one of the most sought after and timeless neighborhoods in New York City, These luxury apartments feature stunning ceiling-to-floor windows with views to match, delightful third floor outdoor gardens, and a wealth of thoughtful amenities and superior personal service. Columbus Square is both refuge and resort complete with rooftop lounge, new state-of-the-art fitness center, gorgeous lap pool, concierge and valet services, and 24/7 door attendants. Columbus Squareredefining the meaning of home in the heart of Manhattan. What's more, when you choose to rent one of our apartments, you enjoy the benefits of a no-fee apartment search. Come see for yourself by scheduling an appointment today.

