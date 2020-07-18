77 Franklin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, in unit laundry

Come see this beautifully preserved, authentic, full floor loft in the heart of TriBeCa. Boasting approximately 13 foot ceilings, a washer and dryer, both north/south exposures, an enormous living and dining space with kitchen island, plenty of storage; exposed brick and built in bookcases add to the charm of this loft. It is perfect for those looking for an unobstructed large space ripe with original loft charm and the convenience of modern living. Can be live/work. Located on Franklin Street between between Church and Broadway, it is steps from Whole Foods and the A/C/E/1/2/3/4/5/6 and R subway lines.



This is an easy one flight walk-up. No elevator. Easy to show. Tenant out by July 31. *Furniture is staged