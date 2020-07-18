All apartments in New York
77 Franklin Street

77 Franklin Street · (917) 538-4223
Location

77 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Come see this beautifully preserved, authentic, full floor loft in the heart of TriBeCa. Boasting approximately 13 foot ceilings, a washer and dryer, both north/south exposures, an enormous living and dining space with kitchen island, plenty of storage; exposed brick and built in bookcases add to the charm of this loft. It is perfect for those looking for an unobstructed large space ripe with original loft charm and the convenience of modern living. Can be live/work. Located on Franklin Street between between Church and Broadway, it is steps from Whole Foods and the A/C/E/1/2/3/4/5/6 and R subway lines.

This is an easy one flight walk-up. No elevator. Easy to show. Tenant out by July 31. *Furniture is staged

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Franklin Street have any available units?
77 Franklin Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 77 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 77 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 77 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 Franklin Street has units with air conditioning.
