753 East 5th Street

753 East 5th Street · (212) 323-3284
Location

753 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath in the East Village! The large apartment features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2 marble bathrooms,The living room opens up to a private outdoor space and is sun drenched with Eastern exposure. The apartment also includes an in unit WASHER/DREYER, 5 total closets, new hardwood floors amazing natural light, Wall A/C in each rooms. Tenants could control the temperature at your convenience ! Noise cancelation double windows !This intimate condominium unit is Only a 5 minute to Tompkins Square Park with several local eateries and cafes like Casa Adela and Bobwhite Counter making it the perfect location to enjoy the East Village. NER listed based on 2 weeks free on a 12 months lease , 1 month free on a 24 months lease Gross rent $3600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 East 5th Street have any available units?
753 East 5th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 East 5th Street have?
Some of 753 East 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
753 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 753 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 753 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 753 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 753 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 753 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 753 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 753 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 753 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
