753 East 5th Street

Stunning newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath in the East Village! The large apartment features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2 marble bathrooms,The living room opens up to a private outdoor space and is sun drenched with Eastern exposure. The apartment also includes an in unit WASHER/DREYER, 5 total closets, new hardwood floors amazing natural light, Wall A/C in each rooms. Tenants could control the temperature at your convenience ! Noise cancelation double windows !This intimate condominium unit is Only a 5 minute to Tompkins Square Park with several local eateries and cafes like Casa Adela and Bobwhite Counter making it the perfect location to enjoy the East Village. NER listed based on 2 weeks free on a 12 months lease , 1 month free on a 24 months lease Gross rent $3600