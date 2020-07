Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*No Fee + 1-Month Free Rent*



Come view this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment in Hell's Kitchen.



Apartment Features:

? Exposed Brick

? Dark Hardwood Flooring

? Chef's Kitchen w. Stainless Steel Appliances. Dishwasher

? Queen Size Bedrooms w. Great Closet Space

? Open Living Room Space

? Washer/Dryer in Unit

? Central AC



Midtown West is a prime location for easy access to shopping, restaurants and nightlife. The Hudson River parkway is walking distance away to enjoy beautiful days along the water, while Columbus Circle and Central Park are only one train stop away.



Only one block from the