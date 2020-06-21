All apartments in New York
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

73 Monroe St.

73 Monroe Street · (888) 457-6697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Monroe Street, New York, NY 10002
Two Bridges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/mIb7ABYJPUO7LXhmds2CiA Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available! The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels. Featuring a bedroom space that moves with you, not against. Take comfort in a roomy bed, provided desk set-up and ample natural light to elevate your next selfie. If you're into that kind of thing. The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you. The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve. The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate. These prices were generated on June 7, 2020. See below for additional prices and date range options: Aug. 6, 2020 - Sept. 20, 2020: $3150.00/month #235: Lower East Side 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Monroe St. have any available units?
73 Monroe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 73 Monroe St. currently offering any rent specials?
73 Monroe St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Monroe St. pet-friendly?
No, 73 Monroe St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 73 Monroe St. offer parking?
No, 73 Monroe St. does not offer parking.
Does 73 Monroe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Monroe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Monroe St. have a pool?
No, 73 Monroe St. does not have a pool.
Does 73 Monroe St. have accessible units?
No, 73 Monroe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Monroe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Monroe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Monroe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Monroe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
