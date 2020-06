Amenities

CENTRAL PARK PENTHOUSEThis sprawling 2,300 sq ft apartment has stunning Central Park and city skyline views. It is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It has a large living room and a separate den/media room as well as a dining room. There is a Chef's kitchen equipped with stainless steel Viking and Sub Zero appliances. A small patio is located off the den and there is also a laundry room with washer dryer and a small storage area. The apartment has central air conditioning and is accessed through a elevator landing. Pets are allowed and the building has a Part-time 4pm-8pm M-F Doorman and a live-in Super. This superb apartment is directly adjacent to Central Park and has north, south, east and west exposures and is bathed in great light all day.