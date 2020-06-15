69 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Washington Heights at its best. Pristine and pretty; all new modern renovation in this one bedroom condo home with top of the line open kitchen with SS appliances, oak hardwood floors, A/C units in the windows, custom closets space and a windowed tile bathroom. Elevator, on site laundry, newly renovated lobby and live in super. Great location, within 5 minutes walking distance to an express A train at the corner of 184th Street and Bennett Ave. Fast ride to NY Presbyterian, Columbia or CCNY. Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters museum are a mere few blocks away.