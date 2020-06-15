All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

69 Bennett Avenue

69 Bennett Avenue · (212) 381-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Washington Heights at its best. Pristine and pretty; all new modern renovation in this one bedroom condo home with top of the line open kitchen with SS appliances, oak hardwood floors, A/C units in the windows, custom closets space and a windowed tile bathroom. Elevator, on site laundry, newly renovated lobby and live in super. Great location, within 5 minutes walking distance to an express A train at the corner of 184th Street and Bennett Ave. Fast ride to NY Presbyterian, Columbia or CCNY. Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters museum are a mere few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
69 Bennett Avenue has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 69 Bennett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
69 Bennett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 69 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 69 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 69 Bennett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 69 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 69 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 69 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 69 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
