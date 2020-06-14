All apartments in New York
Find more places like 67 West 73rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
67 West 73rd Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

67 West 73rd Street

67 West 73rd Street · (631) 413-1998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

67 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
If you are ready for Central Park Living than this 1 Bed on a gorgeous UWS Park Block is your next home! This beautiful space offers a gorgeous living room with f exposed brick, fireplace, and plenty of room for all of your furniture! The bedroom can easily fit a Queen and with good closet space, storing your belongings will be easy. If cooking is your thing, the kitchen offers a unique layout for plenty of room to create those Food Network Quality Meals! Located On west 73rd between Columbus and the park, you will be close to all transportation, shopping, restaurants like PARM and CENTRAL PARK! SPIRE748141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 West 73rd Street have any available units?
67 West 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 67 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 67 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 67 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 67 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 67 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 West 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 West 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 West 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 67 West 73rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity