67 West 73rd Street

If you are ready for Central Park Living than this 1 Bed on a gorgeous UWS Park Block is your next home! This beautiful space offers a gorgeous living room with f exposed brick, fireplace, and plenty of room for all of your furniture! The bedroom can easily fit a Queen and with good closet space, storing your belongings will be easy. If cooking is your thing, the kitchen offers a unique layout for plenty of room to create those Food Network Quality Meals! Located On west 73rd between Columbus and the park, you will be close to all transportation, shopping, restaurants like PARM and CENTRAL PARK! SPIRE748141