Home
/
New York, NY
/
67 Liberty Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

67 Liberty Street

67 Liberty St · (917) 816-1121
Location

67 Liberty St, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$3,488

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
lobby
Privacy and Convenience in the heart of FiDi.
August 1 occupancy.
Do you value privacy and limited contact right now? Would you like to live in a full-floor loft? Is a private balcony, on your "must-have" list? Hoping to find a "real" kitchen on your search? If so, then you must see this unique space.
Located just off Broadway on quiet Liberty Street, close enough to the transport and shopping hubs, but tucked away from the bustle, this fantastic boutique condominium building offers a "Tribeca" experience without the excess square footage. Video security and package receipt system.
The lobby is subtle elegance: smart and understated. Step out of the elevator and into your dedicated foyer, with a coat closet and room for a hall table. The south-facing living room is dominated by the floor-to-ceiling glass balcony doors: two side windows create a feeling of openness and light. The ceilings are over 9' high, and a light-grey stained, wide board oak flooring, runs throughout the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The massive kitchen dominates the middle of the apartment and truly offers everything a dedicated home chef might desire: stainless Miele refrigerator, and dishwasher, Caesarstone counter-tops, white mocha mahogany cabinetry, professional-style stainless range, tile backsplash, and under-counter lighting. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room with an LG washer/dryer, a stone floor, and loads of storage space. No need to leave the apartment to get rid of trash: you have your own chute right in the kitchen! The roomy bathroom features a marble floor +vanity top, natural artisan-style Travertine Paglierino stone walls in a warm neutral color, and a luxurious Kohler rain shower.
Your bedroom faces north and clears the rooftops for an open city view. Step onto your private balcony and greet the day! Double closets offer ample storage.
The building has a common roof deck and a virtual doorman, enabling deliveries into a secure package room.
Reach out today to plan a visit!,Private. Personal. Prestigious. May 1 occupancy.
Private. Personal. Prestigious. May 1 occupancy.

Do you value privacy? Would you like to live in a full floor loft? Is a private balcony, on your "must have" list? Hoping to find a "real" kitchen on your search? If so, then you must see this unique space. Located just off Broadway on quiet Liberty Street, close enough to the transport and shopping hubs, but tucked away from the bustle, this fantastic boutique condominium building offers a "Tribeca" experience in a 1BR package. Video security and secure package delivery system. The lobby is subtle elegance: smart and understated. Step out of the elevator and into your neat foyer, with a coat closet and room for a hall table. The south facing living room is dominated by the floor to ceiling glass of the balcony doors, and two side windows create a feeling of openness and light. The ceilings are over 9' high, and a light-grey stained, wide board oak flooring , runs throughout the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The massive kitchen dominates the middle of the apartment, and truly offers everything a dedicated home chef might desire: stainless Miele refrigerator, and dishwasher, Caesarstone counter-tops, white mocha mahogany cabinetry, professional-style stainless range, tile back splash and under-counter lighting. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room with an LG washer/dryer, a stone floor, and loads of storage space. No need to leave the apartment to get rid of trash: you have your own chute right in the kitchen! The spa like bath is outfitted with a marble floor and vanity top, natural artisan-style Travertine Paglierino stone walls in a tasteful buff color, ocean blue marble floors, and a luxurious Kohler rain shower. Your bedroom faces into the back, and clears the rooftops for an open city view. Step onto your private balcony and greet the day! Double closets offer ample storage. The building has a common roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Liberty Street have any available units?
67 Liberty Street has a unit available for $3,488 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Liberty Street have?
Some of 67 Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Liberty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Liberty Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 Liberty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 67 Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 67 Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 67 Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Liberty Street has units with dishwashers.
