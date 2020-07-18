67 Liberty Street

Amenities

Privacy and Convenience in the heart of FiDi.

August 1 occupancy.

Do you value privacy and limited contact right now? Would you like to live in a full-floor loft? Is a private balcony, on your "must-have" list? Hoping to find a "real" kitchen on your search? If so, then you must see this unique space.

Located just off Broadway on quiet Liberty Street, close enough to the transport and shopping hubs, but tucked away from the bustle, this fantastic boutique condominium building offers a "Tribeca" experience without the excess square footage. Video security and package receipt system.

The lobby is subtle elegance: smart and understated. Step out of the elevator and into your dedicated foyer, with a coat closet and room for a hall table. The south-facing living room is dominated by the floor-to-ceiling glass balcony doors: two side windows create a feeling of openness and light. The ceilings are over 9' high, and a light-grey stained, wide board oak flooring, runs throughout the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The massive kitchen dominates the middle of the apartment and truly offers everything a dedicated home chef might desire: stainless Miele refrigerator, and dishwasher, Caesarstone counter-tops, white mocha mahogany cabinetry, professional-style stainless range, tile backsplash, and under-counter lighting. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room with an LG washer/dryer, a stone floor, and loads of storage space. No need to leave the apartment to get rid of trash: you have your own chute right in the kitchen! The roomy bathroom features a marble floor +vanity top, natural artisan-style Travertine Paglierino stone walls in a warm neutral color, and a luxurious Kohler rain shower.

Your bedroom faces north and clears the rooftops for an open city view. Step onto your private balcony and greet the day! Double closets offer ample storage.

The building has a common roof deck and a virtual doorman, enabling deliveries into a secure package room.

Reach out today to plan a visit!

