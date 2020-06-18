645 Hudson St 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Sun Soaked Large 2BR in the West Village - Property Id: 243943



Available Immediately~West Village



*1 Month Fee



Stunning 2 bedroom/1 bathroom residence in the prime West Village location!



Great closet space. Washer and Dryer in the apartment!!!

Pets allowed upon approval with extra security deposit.

Amazing location on the boarder of West Village and Meatpacking district.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.



Email me at jhuaman@bondnewyork.com to schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243943

