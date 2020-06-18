All apartments in New York
Find more places like 645 Hudson St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
645 Hudson St 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

645 Hudson St 4

645 Hudson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

645 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sun Soaked Large 2BR in the West Village - Property Id: 243943

Available Immediately~West Village

*1 Month Fee

Stunning 2 bedroom/1 bathroom residence in the prime West Village location!

Great closet space. Washer and Dryer in the apartment!!!
Pets allowed upon approval with extra security deposit.
Amazing location on the boarder of West Village and Meatpacking district.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Email me at jhuaman@bondnewyork.com to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243943
Property Id 243943

(RLNE5713503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Hudson St 4 have any available units?
645 Hudson St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Hudson St 4 have?
Some of 645 Hudson St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Hudson St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
645 Hudson St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Hudson St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 645 Hudson St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 645 Hudson St 4 offer parking?
No, 645 Hudson St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 645 Hudson St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Hudson St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Hudson St 4 have a pool?
No, 645 Hudson St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 645 Hudson St 4 have accessible units?
No, 645 Hudson St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Hudson St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Hudson St 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College