630 First Avenue

HUGE SPACE, VIEWS, LIGHT...FOR RENTPerched high up on the 32nd floor, lies a seamless and rare combination of the most popular "C" and "D" line apartments in Murray Hill's luxurious "Manhattan Place", located on 36 Street and First Avenue.Over 2,300 square feet, this "Double Corner" currently a 3 bed/3 bath- originally a 4 bedroom, 4 bath- can easily be restored as such. This unique home offers a unique North, East and South exposure with panoramic, unobstructed, unforgettable views of the East River, Queens, Long Island City and Brooklyn.Ten oversized, 6 ft windows surround the dramatic waterfront massive Living Room and Formal Dining Room complete with Separate Lounge area, perfect for entertainment. Windowed, gut renovated open Chef's Kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, center island and granite counter tops. Enviable eat-in Breakfast corner overlooking endless boat activity . Two King size Master Bedrooms offer en-suite original marble Baths, walls of closets including a large walk-in.Other bedrooms offer amazing space and fabulous East River views. Four Full marble Baths. Separate Laundry Room. Excellent , abundant closet space throughout. Sorry, NO PETS ( for rentals only). Also for sale $2,950,000.To add to your lifestyle, this Building offers FREE ROOFTOP amenities with helicopter city views: indoor pool, health club, gym, jacuzzi, saunas, steam rooms, jogging track, two outdoor sundecks and recreation lounge with grand piano and full kitchen to host unforgettable events.Luxury full service white glove building with 24 hr doorman, concierge and valet service. On-site parking garage, lobby ATM, dry cleaners, kids' playroom, package room and storage. Manhattan Place is a Luxury full service white glove building with 24 hr doorman, concierge, live-in superintendent and valet service. On-site parking garage, lobby ATM, dry cleaners, kids' playroom and storage.Manhattan Place was meticulously remodeled with four new high speed elevators, a modern, comfortable, white marble lobby and a mesmerizing waterfall to welcome all residents and guests at the end of a long day. Gourmet Market in the building, Fairway, Sunday Farmers' market and Trader Joe's, only a few blocks away. AMC Kips Bay theaters, Dining and nightlife venues within close proximity. The area is booming with new projects- surrounded by the East River Esplanade, Copper Tower Plaza and St Vartan Park.Convenient street parking, easy to get in/out of the city. Fast and easy transportation access to all express and local buses, all major subway lines, Penn Station, Grand Central , Hampton Jitney, Midtown Tunnel and the 34th Street Landing Dock 1 block away, operating frequent ferry service to LIC, Williamsburg, Dumbo, Wall Street, New Jersey, Sandy Hook beaches, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.