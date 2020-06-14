All apartments in New York
630 First Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

630 First Avenue

630 1st Avenue · (917) 861-0352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 32CD · Avail. now

$15,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
lobby
media room
sauna
valet service
HUGE SPACE, VIEWS, LIGHT...FOR RENTPerched high up on the 32nd floor, lies a seamless and rare combination of the most popular "C" and "D" line apartments in Murray Hill's luxurious "Manhattan Place", located on 36 Street and First Avenue.Over 2,300 square feet, this "Double Corner" currently a 3 bed/3 bath- originally a 4 bedroom, 4 bath- can easily be restored as such. This unique home offers a unique North, East and South exposure with panoramic, unobstructed, unforgettable views of the East River, Queens, Long Island City and Brooklyn.Ten oversized, 6 ft windows surround the dramatic waterfront massive Living Room and Formal Dining Room complete with Separate Lounge area, perfect for entertainment. Windowed, gut renovated open Chef's Kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, center island and granite counter tops. Enviable eat-in Breakfast corner overlooking endless boat activity . Two King size Master Bedrooms offer en-suite original marble Baths, walls of closets including a large walk-in.Other bedrooms offer amazing space and fabulous East River views. Four Full marble Baths. Separate Laundry Room. Excellent , abundant closet space throughout. Sorry, NO PETS ( for rentals only). Also for sale $2,950,000.To add to your lifestyle, this Building offers FREE ROOFTOP amenities with helicopter city views: indoor pool, health club, gym, jacuzzi, saunas, steam rooms, jogging track, two outdoor sundecks and recreation lounge with grand piano and full kitchen to host unforgettable events.Luxury full service white glove building with 24 hr doorman, concierge and valet service. On-site parking garage, lobby ATM, dry cleaners, kids' playroom, package room and storage. Manhattan Place is a Luxury full service white glove building with 24 hr doorman, concierge, live-in superintendent and valet service. On-site parking garage, lobby ATM, dry cleaners, kids' playroom and storage.Manhattan Place was meticulously remodeled with four new high speed elevators, a modern, comfortable, white marble lobby and a mesmerizing waterfall to welcome all residents and guests at the end of a long day. Gourmet Market in the building, Fairway, Sunday Farmers' market and Trader Joe's, only a few blocks away. AMC Kips Bay theaters, Dining and nightlife venues within close proximity. The area is booming with new projects- surrounded by the East River Esplanade, Copper Tower Plaza and St Vartan Park.Convenient street parking, easy to get in/out of the city. Fast and easy transportation access to all express and local buses, all major subway lines, Penn Station, Grand Central , Hampton Jitney, Midtown Tunnel and the 34th Street Landing Dock 1 block away, operating frequent ferry service to LIC, Williamsburg, Dumbo, Wall Street, New Jersey, Sandy Hook beaches, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 First Avenue have any available units?
630 First Avenue has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 First Avenue have?
Some of 630 First Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 630 First Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 First Avenue does offer parking.
Does 630 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 First Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 630 First Avenue has a pool.
Does 630 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
