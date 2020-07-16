All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

63 East 9th Street

63 East 9th Street · (212) 381-2369
Location

63 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 10B · Avail. now

$3,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Sunny move-in-ready furnished alcove studio co-op in the coveted Randall House. Located on a beautiful tree lined block between University Place and Broadway. This is a full service, impeccably maintained doorman building close to NYU, Parsons, CU, New School, Trader Joes and Whole Foods. Steps to Washington Square and Union Square parks and multiple subway and bus lines. This spacious apartment boasts tons of closet space and amazing natural light. A flexible floor plan allows for dining area/home office alternatives. A gut renovated kitchen with all new appliances and a new PTAC allowing for quiet reliable air-conditioning complete this great offering!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 East 9th Street have any available units?
63 East 9th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 East 9th Street have?
Some of 63 East 9th Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
63 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 63 East 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 63 East 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 63 East 9th Street offers parking.
Does 63 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 63 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 63 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 63 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
