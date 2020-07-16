63 East 9th Street

Amenities

Sunny move-in-ready furnished alcove studio co-op in the coveted Randall House. Located on a beautiful tree lined block between University Place and Broadway. This is a full service, impeccably maintained doorman building close to NYU, Parsons, CU, New School, Trader Joes and Whole Foods. Steps to Washington Square and Union Square parks and multiple subway and bus lines. This spacious apartment boasts tons of closet space and amazing natural light. A flexible floor plan allows for dining area/home office alternatives. A gut renovated kitchen with all new appliances and a new PTAC allowing for quiet reliable air-conditioning complete this great offering!