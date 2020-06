Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Available Now!



Unique large 3 bedroom apartment. This unit features a separate renovated kitchen and bathroom, Large living room with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



The building is nestled in the heart of Washington Heights is this beautifully maintained building just 2 blocks from the 175th Street A train and 5 blocks from the 181st Street 1 train. Centrally located to fit all of your needs. Start your day with a quick cup of coffee at Forever Coffee Bar 181 and then go for a quick run at Hamilton Bridge State Park. Follow up with a quick bite for lunch at SUROSS Thai Bistro. Finish off your day with a delicious Italian meal at Saggio and nightcap at Le Chile. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Key Food Supermarket and Rite Aid 1 block away. Close by to NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center. Pets welcome.