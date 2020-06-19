All apartments in New York
623 W 57th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

623 W 57th St

623 West 57th Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

623 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5995 · Avail. now

$5,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA+3 Terraces in a Luxury Bldg - Property Id: 272857

Available Immediately~Midtown West

*1 MONTH FEE

Super sunny MASSIVE 2 BEDROOM / 2 bath apartment with 3 TERRACES! This home is fully loaded with all of the high end luxuries you could possibly want, such as: - a Designer open Kitchen with high end Stainless Steel Appliances, dishwasher and microwave, - W&D, - Lots of natural light, - Walk-in closet, - 2 Beautiful designed Marble Bathrooms, - Floor To Ceiling Windows, - Abundance of large closets, - Beautiful Hardwood Floors

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 W 57th St have any available units?
623 W 57th St has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 W 57th St have?
Some of 623 W 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 W 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
623 W 57th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 W 57th St pet-friendly?
No, 623 W 57th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 623 W 57th St offer parking?
No, 623 W 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 623 W 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 W 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 W 57th St have a pool?
No, 623 W 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 623 W 57th St have accessible units?
No, 623 W 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 623 W 57th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 W 57th St has units with dishwashers.
