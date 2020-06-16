All apartments in New York
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:30 PM

6 E 65th St

6 East 65th Street · (917) 310-3492
Location

6 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Fantastic 1 Bedroom Half Block from Central Park!
Kitchen has all the amenities - Dishwasher, Mircrowave & Eat at Counter top with room for barstools

Laundry in Building
Elevator
Dishwasher & Microwave
Live in Super

Located on 65th between 5th & Madison Half Block from Central Park & a couple over from the 4,5,6 & F,M,N,Q,R

Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 E 65th St have any available units?
6 E 65th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 E 65th St have?
Some of 6 E 65th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 E 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
6 E 65th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 E 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 6 E 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 6 E 65th St offer parking?
No, 6 E 65th St does not offer parking.
Does 6 E 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 E 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 E 65th St have a pool?
No, 6 E 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 6 E 65th St have accessible units?
No, 6 E 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6 E 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 E 65th St has units with dishwashers.
