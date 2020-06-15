57 East 54th Street

Amenities

Searching for an apartment that is bright, huge rooms, condo finishes and is fully furnished, then stop your search!!



This entire floor of a brownstone townhouse has two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms with a huge living room has it all!



Enter into your living room with three windows, gas-lit fireplace, TV, leather couch plus additional chairs, 9foot standing mirror, treasure chest coffee table and a breakfast bar that opens to the kitchen..



Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, beautiful marble counter-tops plus your own in-unit washer/dryer!!



Bedrooms are situated at the rear of the building with the master featuring a California king size bed set, mounted TV, large closet and plenty of space to spare.



Bathrooms have temp controlled heated floors and tiled with gorgeous mosaic.



The apartment features 11-foot ceilings, extra storage, temp control central air, hardwood floors and recessed lighting with dimmers.



Contact for more information, flexible lease terms.,Fantastic short term rental with super easy application. This is a fourth floor walk-up but it is gorgeous. Washer /dryer, central AC. This recently renovated floor through apartment is located on 54 Street between Madison and Park Ave. The owner has spared no expense in updating this classic townhouse. This 4'th floor unit offers a large south facing living room with recessed lighting and double sound proof windows. The open kitchen has been to completely renovated with top of the line Italian marble and stainless steel appliances- including an in unit washer and dryer. The apartment comes complete with crown molding, tile bathroom and updated bath. The large back bedroom easily accommodates a king size bed. There are absolutely no pets allowed. The unit comes furnished and can be rented for a minimum of 3 months.