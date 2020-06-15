All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

57 East 54th Street

57 East 54th Street · (917) 250-0290
Location

57 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Searching for an apartment that is bright, huge rooms, condo finishes and is fully furnished, then stop your search!!

This entire floor of a brownstone townhouse has two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms with a huge living room has it all!

Enter into your living room with three windows, gas-lit fireplace, TV, leather couch plus additional chairs, 9foot standing mirror, treasure chest coffee table and a breakfast bar that opens to the kitchen..

Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, beautiful marble counter-tops plus your own in-unit washer/dryer!!

Bedrooms are situated at the rear of the building with the master featuring a California king size bed set, mounted TV, large closet and plenty of space to spare.

Bathrooms have temp controlled heated floors and tiled with gorgeous mosaic.

The apartment features 11-foot ceilings, extra storage, temp control central air, hardwood floors and recessed lighting with dimmers.

Contact for more information, flexible lease terms.,Fantastic short term rental with super easy application. This is a fourth floor walk-up but it is gorgeous. Washer /dryer, central AC. This recently renovated floor through apartment is located on 54 Street between Madison and Park Ave. The owner has spared no expense in updating this classic townhouse. This 4'th floor unit offers a large south facing living room with recessed lighting and double sound proof windows. The open kitchen has been to completely renovated with top of the line Italian marble and stainless steel appliances- including an in unit washer and dryer. The apartment comes complete with crown molding, tile bathroom and updated bath. The large back bedroom easily accommodates a king size bed. There are absolutely no pets allowed. The unit comes furnished and can be rented for a minimum of 3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 East 54th Street have any available units?
57 East 54th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 East 54th Street have?
Some of 57 East 54th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 East 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 57 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 East 54th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 57 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 57 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 East 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
