Gut renovated, Wash. Hts, 5 bedrooms Duplex 1 Full bath 2 Half Bath Washer & Dryer in UnitNo FeeThe Apartment features:- Stacked washer and dryer in the unit.- All new maple hardwood floors- Open Kitchen .- Cherry custom kitchen cabinets- Granite kitchen counters- Stainless Appliances- Gas range- Dishwasher- Built in Microwave- Stainless steel refrigerator- Full size bedrooms - New tiles bathThe building features:- Newly updated lobby and common areas- Dedicated live in super- New intercom system- Electronic front door entry- CCTV in all common areas- Walk-up buildingArea:- Vibrant bars and restaurants within a short walk.- Supermarket around the corner- Banks and pharmacies nearby- Parks near bay- Trains A/1- Pet welcome / Dogs up to 40lbTenants income - 40 times the monthly rentFair creditUS personal guarantors or Insurent rent guarantee are accepted if prospective tenants do not meet the minimal requirements.Net effective Rent - $4216.66 (may be used to pay rent monthly)Gross Rent - $46001 or two year leases avaialble with similar incentives.