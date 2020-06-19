All apartments in New York
562 HUDSON ST.

562 Hudson Street · (212) 228-9300
562 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
This front facing 1 bedroom features a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a washer/dryer, marble bathroom, oak floors, exposed brick and a fireplace. Steps from great restaurants, nightlife. Excellent location for transit. Just off the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, L, and PATH trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5678

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 562 HUDSON ST. have any available units?
562 HUDSON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 562 HUDSON ST. have?
Some of 562 HUDSON ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 HUDSON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
562 HUDSON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 HUDSON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 562 HUDSON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 562 HUDSON ST. offer parking?
No, 562 HUDSON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 562 HUDSON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 HUDSON ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 HUDSON ST. have a pool?
No, 562 HUDSON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 562 HUDSON ST. have accessible units?
No, 562 HUDSON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 562 HUDSON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 HUDSON ST. has units with dishwashers.
