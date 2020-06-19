562 HUDSON ST.

Amenities

This front facing 1 bedroom features a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a washer/dryer, marble bathroom, oak floors, exposed brick and a fireplace. Steps from great restaurants, nightlife. Excellent location for transit. Just off the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, L, and PATH trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5678