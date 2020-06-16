558 West 162nd Street

Amenities

Furnished 900sft one bedroom featuring high ceilings, central AC, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and over-sized windows. This floor through apt has north and south exposures with excellent natural light. The open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and granite counter-tops. The bedrooms can fit a king size bed plus ample furniture and has great closet space. Enjoy the comforts of this well appointed townhouse with grand foyer, video security system, laundry room and on call super. Video upon request.