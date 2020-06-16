All apartments in New York
558 West 162nd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

558 West 162nd Street

558 West 162nd Street · (212) 444-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

558 West 162nd Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Furnished 900sft one bedroom featuring high ceilings, central AC, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and over-sized windows. This floor through apt has north and south exposures with excellent natural light. The open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and granite counter-tops. The bedrooms can fit a king size bed plus ample furniture and has great closet space. Enjoy the comforts of this well appointed townhouse with grand foyer, video security system, laundry room and on call super. Video upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 West 162nd Street have any available units?
558 West 162nd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 West 162nd Street have?
Some of 558 West 162nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 West 162nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 West 162nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 West 162nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 558 West 162nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 558 West 162nd Street offer parking?
No, 558 West 162nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 558 West 162nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 West 162nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 West 162nd Street have a pool?
No, 558 West 162nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 558 West 162nd Street have accessible units?
No, 558 West 162nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 West 162nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 West 162nd Street has units with dishwashers.
