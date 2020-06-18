Amenities

556 West 140th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10031 - 5 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. No pets allowed. Newly renovated 5 bedroom apartment with 3 baths located in Hamilton Heights. This large unit has an open layout featuring stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave. There is plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. The building is located near the 1,A,B,C & D lines. No Broker Fee- Pricing based on availability, subject to change. Contact me to schedule a tour. *PLEASE LEAVE YOUR DIRECT CELL WHEN LOOKING TO SCHEDULE AN APPT. Thank you. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3562259 ]