All apartments in New York
Find more places like 556 West 140th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
556 West 140th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

556 West 140th Street

556 West 140th Street · (201) 233-7805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

556 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
556 West 140th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10031 - 5 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. No pets allowed. Newly renovated 5 bedroom apartment with 3 baths located in Hamilton Heights. This large unit has an open layout featuring stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave. There is plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. The building is located near the 1,A,B,C & D lines. No Broker Fee- Pricing based on availability, subject to change. Contact me to schedule a tour. *PLEASE LEAVE YOUR DIRECT CELL WHEN LOOKING TO SCHEDULE AN APPT. Thank you. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3562259 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 West 140th Street have any available units?
556 West 140th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 West 140th Street have?
Some of 556 West 140th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 West 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
556 West 140th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 West 140th Street pet-friendly?
No, 556 West 140th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 556 West 140th Street offer parking?
No, 556 West 140th Street does not offer parking.
Does 556 West 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 West 140th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 West 140th Street have a pool?
No, 556 West 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 556 West 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 556 West 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 556 West 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 West 140th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 556 West 140th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity