55 Vestry Street

Amenities

walk in closets elevator bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Nestled in on Washington Street in prime Tribeca, you will find a classically sophisticated duplex with Modern European influences. Residence 3D at The Fairchild is a 3,200 SF, four-bedroom home that displays vast attention to detail, beautifully merging contemporary design and modern technology. Stepping out of a private keyed elevator with brass detailing, one is greeted by the large windows and neutral color palette which shows off the abundant natural light and ensures there are absolutely no dull corners anywhere. As you enter the home, a large open concept living and dining space unfolds in front of you, and hidden behind each arched window you will find mechanical Shades that feature both sheer and blackout controls. Modern European appliances and countertops in the kitchen.

Adjacent to the wide corridor filled with hidden storage and powder room, are three exquisite additional bedrooms. The second master on the first floor has an en-suite bathroom outfitted with the finest fixtures, including a rain shower and soaking tub.

The second floor is dedicated to your serene oasis, the master suite. Lined with built-in shelving and floor to ceiling windows wich pictures the definition of Hygge. A walk-in closet has been meticulously built out, easily able to accommodate a vast wardrobe and collection of accessories. The Masterbath is beautifully done bringing you back to New York with an exposed brick wall featuring a large soaking tub and standing shower.

Fairchild is an exclusive full-service boutique condominium with a collection of only 21 homes located on a charming cobblestone street In the heart of Tribeca close to great restaurants shopping and Hudson park.