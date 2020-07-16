All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

55 Vestry Street

Location

55 Vestry Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$19,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

walk in closets
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
Nestled in on Washington Street in prime Tribeca, you will find a classically sophisticated duplex with Modern European influences. Residence 3D at The Fairchild is a 3,200 SF, four-bedroom home that displays vast attention to detail, beautifully merging contemporary design and modern technology. Stepping out of a private keyed elevator with brass detailing, one is greeted by the large windows and neutral color palette which shows off the abundant natural light and ensures there are absolutely no dull corners anywhere. As you enter the home, a large open concept living and dining space unfolds in front of you, and hidden behind each arched window you will find mechanical Shades that feature both sheer and blackout controls. Modern European appliances and countertops in the kitchen.
Adjacent to the wide corridor filled with hidden storage and powder room, are three exquisite additional bedrooms. The second master on the first floor has an en-suite bathroom outfitted with the finest fixtures, including a rain shower and soaking tub.
The second floor is dedicated to your serene oasis, the master suite. Lined with built-in shelving and floor to ceiling windows wich pictures the definition of Hygge. A walk-in closet has been meticulously built out, easily able to accommodate a vast wardrobe and collection of accessories. The Masterbath is beautifully done bringing you back to New York with an exposed brick wall featuring a large soaking tub and standing shower.
Fairchild is an exclusive full-service boutique condominium with a collection of only 21 homes located on a charming cobblestone street In the heart of Tribeca close to great restaurants shopping and Hudson park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Vestry Street have any available units?
55 Vestry Street has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 55 Vestry Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Vestry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Vestry Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Vestry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 Vestry Street offer parking?
No, 55 Vestry Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Vestry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Vestry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Vestry Street have a pool?
No, 55 Vestry Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Vestry Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Vestry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Vestry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Vestry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Vestry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Vestry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
