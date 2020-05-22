540 West 28th Street

Amenities

This triple-mint 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in one of West Chelseas most sought after full-service condominiums. This beautifully decorated apartment is located in the largest one bedroom set-up at +Art with just over 900 interior sqft. The apartment features unobscured south facing views, 9ft ceilings and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the apartment flooding it with light all day long. The open living room, dining room and kitchen set-up make the apartment an ideal entertaining space. The modern open kitchen includes dark stained walnut cabinetry, honed absolute black granite counters, Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and a Bertazzoni gas stove. The spacious master bedroom hosts a mirrored wall, blackout curtains and a walk-in closet. There is a generous modern bathroom which features tiling throughout and a deep soaking tub. Additional features to the apartment include a spacious entry closet, pristine hardwood floors, central air conditioning and a washer/dryer. +Art is an impeccably run building with a full-time doorman, live-in super, state-of-the-art fitness center, a private courtyard garden, a landscaped common roof deck and a lobby with frequent changing art exhibits. All of this within West Chelseas modern architectural landscape and a stones throw away from The Highline, Hudson River Park, Hudson Yards, some of NYCs best restaurants and public transportation. Sorry no pets.