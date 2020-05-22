All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

540 West 28th Street

540 West 28th Street · (212) 821-9144
Location

540 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 11E · Avail. now

$4,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
lobby
This triple-mint 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in one of West Chelseas most sought after full-service condominiums. This beautifully decorated apartment is located in the largest one bedroom set-up at +Art with just over 900 interior sqft. The apartment features unobscured south facing views, 9ft ceilings and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the apartment flooding it with light all day long. The open living room, dining room and kitchen set-up make the apartment an ideal entertaining space. The modern open kitchen includes dark stained walnut cabinetry, honed absolute black granite counters, Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and a Bertazzoni gas stove. The spacious master bedroom hosts a mirrored wall, blackout curtains and a walk-in closet. There is a generous modern bathroom which features tiling throughout and a deep soaking tub. Additional features to the apartment include a spacious entry closet, pristine hardwood floors, central air conditioning and a washer/dryer. +Art is an impeccably run building with a full-time doorman, live-in super, state-of-the-art fitness center, a private courtyard garden, a landscaped common roof deck and a lobby with frequent changing art exhibits. All of this within West Chelseas modern architectural landscape and a stones throw away from The Highline, Hudson River Park, Hudson Yards, some of NYCs best restaurants and public transportation. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West 28th Street have any available units?
540 West 28th Street has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 West 28th Street have?
Some of 540 West 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 West 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 540 West 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 540 West 28th Street offer parking?
No, 540 West 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 540 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 West 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 540 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 540 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 540 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 West 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
