Located in Murray Hill on 3rd Ave between 35th and 36th St.

...5 minutes to the 33rd St 6 train stop.

...D'Agostinos market across the street.



...APARTMENT DETAILS.

...Very large and spacious living room which allows for several different layouts.

...Windowed full bathroom.

...Windowed full eat-in-kitchen.

...Step up into large 20' X 11' living room.

...2 closets.

...Beautiful hardwood strip flooring throughout.

...High ceilings.

...4th floor facing the back, east and quiet with very good light.



...BUILDING DETAILS.

...Elevator

...Resident Superintendent

...No pets allowed sorry.