529 West 147th Street

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1!



Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbaGrt5y2Ms



Enjoy large two bedroom apartment in historical Hamilton Heights for a great price. The building is conveniently located close to the Riverside Park, 5 minutes from Broadway with lots of great cafes, restaurants, bars, supermarkets and shops, just 2 blocks from 1 train and close to A,B,C,D trains. You can also benefit from a full size pool and gym at Riverside State Park. The building has intercom, video security system and a garden. Only two units per floor. Apartment has two split bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Open kitchen is equipped with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Living room has a wonderful balcony facing the garden. Apartment has a total of 5 walk-in closets, washing and drying machines, hardwood floors, A/C, individual heat control. Close to Columbia.