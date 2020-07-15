All apartments in New York
529 West 147th Street

Location

529 West 147th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1!

Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbaGrt5y2Ms

Enjoy large two bedroom apartment in historical Hamilton Heights for a great price. The building is conveniently located close to the Riverside Park, 5 minutes from Broadway with lots of great cafes, restaurants, bars, supermarkets and shops, just 2 blocks from 1 train and close to A,B,C,D trains. You can also benefit from a full size pool and gym at Riverside State Park. The building has intercom, video security system and a garden. Only two units per floor. Apartment has two split bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Open kitchen is equipped with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Living room has a wonderful balcony facing the garden. Apartment has a total of 5 walk-in closets, washing and drying machines, hardwood floors, A/C, individual heat control. Close to Columbia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 West 147th Street have any available units?
529 West 147th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 West 147th Street have?
Some of 529 West 147th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 West 147th Street currently offering any rent specials?
529 West 147th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 West 147th Street pet-friendly?
No, 529 West 147th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 529 West 147th Street offer parking?
No, 529 West 147th Street does not offer parking.
Does 529 West 147th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 West 147th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 West 147th Street have a pool?
Yes, 529 West 147th Street has a pool.
Does 529 West 147th Street have accessible units?
No, 529 West 147th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 529 West 147th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 West 147th Street has units with dishwashers.
