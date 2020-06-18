524 E.79 Street

Amenities

Welcome to this radiant one-bedroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. This unit offers wood flooring throughout, a bedroom that can accommodate a Queen, and a fully tiled bathroom with a window! The unit also includes a electronic doorman AND GET THIS all utilities included. Located near in the heart of the city the area provides unlimited activities and possibilities throughout day and night. Multiple franchises, a variety of restaurants, and all shopping needs are in close proximity. Mass transportation and the FDR are within striking distance. please advise processing fees apply