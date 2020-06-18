All apartments in New York
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:26 PM

524 E.79 Street

524 E 79th St · (718) 213-3328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome to this radiant one-bedroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. This unit offers wood flooring throughout, a bedroom that can accommodate a Queen, and a fully tiled bathroom with a window! The unit also includes a electronic doorman AND GET THIS all utilities included. Located near in the heart of the city the area provides unlimited activities and possibilities throughout day and night. Multiple franchises, a variety of restaurants, and all shopping needs are in close proximity. Mass transportation and the FDR are within striking distance. please advise processing fees apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 E.79 Street have any available units?
524 E.79 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 524 E.79 Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 E.79 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 E.79 Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 E.79 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 524 E.79 Street offer parking?
No, 524 E.79 Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 E.79 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 E.79 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 E.79 Street have a pool?
No, 524 E.79 Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 E.79 Street have accessible units?
No, 524 E.79 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 E.79 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 E.79 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 E.79 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 E.79 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
