522 West 29th Street

Fully Furnished. Live in elegance right near High Line Park in West Chelsea. This generously-sized home comes equipped with high 9'5' ceilings, premium finishes, 35'6'-wide frontage with southern exposures, and a private 20'-long balcony shared by the living room and master bedroom.



Off the gracious living room, with a warm Town and Country fireplace, is an airy open kitchen and dining area for comfortable entertaining. The custom Varenna Poliform chef's kitchen meets the highest standards with Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. Other highlights include radiant floor heating, motorized blinds, opulent Perlado marble spa baths with Dornbracht, Toto and Duravit fittings, wardrobes by Poliform, and generous closet space including a huge hallway walk-in.