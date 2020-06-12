All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

522 West 29th Street

522 West 29th Street · (646) 681-3709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
doorman
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished. Live in elegance right near High Line Park in West Chelsea. This generously-sized home comes equipped with high 9'5' ceilings, premium finishes, 35'6'-wide frontage with southern exposures, and a private 20'-long balcony shared by the living room and master bedroom.

Off the gracious living room, with a warm Town and Country fireplace, is an airy open kitchen and dining area for comfortable entertaining. The custom Varenna Poliform chef's kitchen meets the highest standards with Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. Other highlights include radiant floor heating, motorized blinds, opulent Perlado marble spa baths with Dornbracht, Toto and Duravit fittings, wardrobes by Poliform, and generous closet space including a huge hallway walk-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 West 29th Street have any available units?
522 West 29th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 West 29th Street have?
Some of 522 West 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 West 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 West 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 522 West 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 522 West 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 522 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 West 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 West 29th Street have a pool?
Yes, 522 West 29th Street has a pool.
Does 522 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 522 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
