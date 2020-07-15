52 Spring Street

Amenities

recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Spacious and Soulful This FULL FLOOR Nolita Loft. Located in 25 foot wide townhouse, circa 1895, this loft-like two bedrooms apartment, is spacious, renovated and pin-drop quiet. There is an over sized chef's kitchen that is open to the living / dining are, a marble bath and incredible natural sunlight throughout. Located in the heart of Nolita, with at least 50 bars and restaurants at your at your fingertips such as: Spring Lounge, Balthazar and Rubirosa to name a few of my favorites. This is a Perfect two bedroom home, in the heart of Downtown's most exciting neighborhood. For more information, or to arrange a meeting: Please email, or call today.