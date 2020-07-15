All apartments in New York
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

52 Spring Street

52 Spring Street · (917) 605-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spacious and Soulful This FULL FLOOR Nolita Loft. Located in 25 foot wide townhouse, circa 1895, this loft-like two bedrooms apartment, is spacious, renovated and pin-drop quiet. There is an over sized chef's kitchen that is open to the living / dining are, a marble bath and incredible natural sunlight throughout. Located in the heart of Nolita, with at least 50 bars and restaurants at your at your fingertips such as: Spring Lounge, Balthazar and Rubirosa to name a few of my favorites. This is a Perfect two bedroom home, in the heart of Downtown's most exciting neighborhood. For more information, or to arrange a meeting: Please email, or call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Spring Street have any available units?
52 Spring Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 52 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 52 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 52 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 52 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
