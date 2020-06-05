Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 6
516 west 148 street
516 W 148th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
516 W 148th St, New York, NY 10031
Harlem
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO Fee Harlem Three Bedroom 25 minutes to downtown - Property Id: 279443
First floor 3 bedroom apt
Near 1/A/B/C/D Trains
Hardwood Floor
Newly Renovated
No Fee + Option for one month FREE and security deposit free
**Ask for Video**
Text/ Email/ Call Alberta 347-280-6541
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279443
Property Id 279443
(RLNE5778238)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 516 west 148 street have any available units?
516 west 148 street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 516 west 148 street have?
Some of 516 west 148 street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 516 west 148 street currently offering any rent specials?
516 west 148 street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 west 148 street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 west 148 street is pet friendly.
Does 516 west 148 street offer parking?
No, 516 west 148 street does not offer parking.
Does 516 west 148 street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 west 148 street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 west 148 street have a pool?
No, 516 west 148 street does not have a pool.
Does 516 west 148 street have accessible units?
No, 516 west 148 street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 west 148 street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 west 148 street does not have units with dishwashers.
