Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors elevator microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Sunny cute studio apartment in a well maintained elevator laundry building. Northern tree top exposure with good natural light and tree top views. This apartment features an open kitchen with modern full sized appliances. Good closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and modern tiled bathroom. There is a live-in super and laundry room on site.Charming tree lined block, just steps to Columbia and Manhattan School. Close to both Morningside and Riverside Parks! Easy walk to transportation trains. StoneCrest1154